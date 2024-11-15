Police Arrest 10 Renting Rules Violations In Search Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of different police stations and arrested 10 renting rules violators.
According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.
Police checked houses, shops, hotels, tenants and a large number of individuals during the search operations.
Police also arrested 10 suspects namely Aqeel, Qasier, Saddam, Ijaz, Azhar, Umar Farooq, Nasrullah, Iqbal, Sher Ghulam and Bashir.
He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.
