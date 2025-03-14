Police Arrest 10 Suspect, Recover Weapons In Operation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 11:30 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Jangalkhel Police team Friday conducted a grand search operation against criminal elements and 10 suspects arrested.
A large quantity of weapons has been recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects, the police spokesperson said.
The search and strike operation was carried out under the supervision of SP City, Farooq Zaman and under the leadership of ASP Headquarters, Baidar Bakht, SHO Jangalkhel Imranuddin Khan along with other police personnel.
Raids were also conducted on the possible hideouts of proclaimed offenders in the operation, he added.
A large contingent of police and elite force participated in the search operation at targeted locations.
The spokesperson said cases had been registered against the suspects caught in the search operation.
APP/azq/378
