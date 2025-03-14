Open Menu

Police Arrest 10 Suspect, Recover Weapons In Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Police arrest 10 suspect, recover weapons in operation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Jangalkhel Police team Friday conducted a grand search operation against criminal elements and 10 suspects arrested.

A large quantity of weapons has been recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects, the police spokesperson said.

The search and strike operation was carried out under the supervision of SP City, Farooq Zaman and under the leadership of ASP Headquarters, Baidar Bakht, SHO Jangalkhel Imranuddin Khan along with other police personnel.

Raids were also conducted on the possible hideouts of proclaimed offenders in the operation, he added.

A large contingent of police and elite force participated in the search operation at targeted locations.

The spokesperson said cases had been registered against the suspects caught in the search operation.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creati ..

Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

3 hours ago
 'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on Mar ..

'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi

9 hours ago
 UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Seni ..

UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..

10 hours ago
 UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annua ..

UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027

11 hours ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets ri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives delegation of supporters, o ..

UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Le ..

11 hours ago
 Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza

Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza

11 hours ago
 More wait for stranded astronauts after replacemen ..

More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed

12 hours ago
 Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets c ..

Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne

12 hours ago
 Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Pales ..

Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan