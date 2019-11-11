UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 10 Suspects

Police arrest 10 suspects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The police have arrested ten suspects including six drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the police teams conducted two dens and arrested six drug peddler, respectively. The police recovered drugs from the possession of the accused including liquor, hashish and cannabis.

"The police seized 315 liters of liquor, five kilograms of cannabis and 3,560 grams of hashish from the possession of the suspects," he said.

In another police action, four suspects were taken into custody. The police party also recovered weapons from their possession. "The recovered weapons included one kalashnikov, two rifles, one pistol and 16 rounds," the spokesman said.

The accused have been shifted to police stations where they were being interrogated.

Further probe was underway.

