Police Arrest 10 Suspects In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:22 PM

The police apprehended ten suspects, including a proclaimed offender of category "A", and recovered, weapons, narcotics and cash from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) The police apprehended ten suspects, including a proclaimed offender of category "A", and recovered, weapons, narcotics and cash from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that PS Saddar police arrested two drug peddlers identified as Amir and Khan and recovered 325 litres liquor from their possession.

Also,police team of Sama Satta police arrested a drug pusher identified as Babar and seized 50 liters liquor.

Police station Civil Lines took a drug pusher into custody and recovered 1,800 grams hashish, 120 grams opium and 20 grams ice drug from his possession.

The accused was identified as Nadeem.

Ahmedpur East police arrested accused, Sajjad and recovered 260 grams hashish from his possession. The same police apprehended three gamblers including Iqbal, Niaz and Sikandar .

The police of the same area arrested an accused Rashid and recovered a pistol and four rounds from his possession.

Meanwhile, PS Qaimpur police arrested a proclaimed offender of category "A" and launched furtherinvestigation.

