Open Menu

Police Arrest 10 Suspects In Fast Food Outlet Rampage Case

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Police arrest 10 suspects in fast food outlet rampage case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) In a significant operation, Rawalpindi Police arrested 10 suspects, including the key accused, within 48 hours of a violent rampage at a fast-food chain outlet in the Cantt area. During the clash, the fast food outlet and the visiting customers were forced to leave the outlet.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani while addressing a press conference, here on Tuesday evening said that the police worked round-the-clock, utilizing CCTV footage and human intelligence to track down and apprehend the suspects.

He informed the media reps that the arrested individuals have been identified as Kamran, Naseem, Tauseef, Khizar, Mansoor, Zahid, Asif, Azmat, Naseer, and Hamza.

The suspects stormed into the fast-food branch on monday, vandalizing property and causing chaos.

"Lawlessness, rioting, and mistreatment of citizens will not be tolerated", said the CPO during his press conference.

He assured that the accused would be prosecuted with solid evidence, and additional police personnel have been deployed outside fast-food outlets as a precautionary measure.

"There is a clear message; those who break the law and engage in violence will be dealt with an iron hand," warned CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He reiterated that to protect lives and properties of the citizens remained top priority of the police which will be never compromised.

hrm

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration of regional vaccine distribu ..

13 minutes ago
 NHRI receives UN delegation to discuss protection ..

NHRI receives UN delegation to discuss protection of children’s rights, vulner ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE Accountability Authority signs MoU with Russia ..

UAE Accountability Authority signs MoU with Russian Prosecutor-General’s Offic ..

13 minutes ago
 Punjab Culture Day celebrated at Govt College Siha ..

Punjab Culture Day celebrated at Govt College Sihal

22 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves launch of He ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves launch of Health, Endurance, Longevity, an ..

28 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces agenda of seventh edition ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces agenda of seventh edition of Culture Summit Abu Dhabi

28 minutes ago
Alcaraz follows Ruud into Barcelona Open last 16

Alcaraz follows Ruud into Barcelona Open last 16

28 minutes ago
 Stocks rise on bank earnings, auto tariff hopes

Stocks rise on bank earnings, auto tariff hopes

27 minutes ago
 Record sales, strong growth outlook dominate devel ..

Record sales, strong growth outlook dominate developer participation at IPS 2025

43 minutes ago
 Daughter dies after roof collapse in Chiniot

Daughter dies after roof collapse in Chiniot

44 minutes ago
 Ministry of Housing&Works unveils first draft of N ..

Ministry of Housing&Works unveils first draft of National Housing Policy 2025

44 minutes ago
 Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Kuala Lump ..

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Kuala Lumpur

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan