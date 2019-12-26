UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 10 Suspects In Operation

In Peshawar

The district police of Mardan conducted combing operation and arrested ten suspects in various parts of the district here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The district police of Mardan conducted combing operation and arrested ten suspects in various parts of the district here on Thursday.

The police also recovered weapons during the operation which was conducted against anti-social elements on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan.

Following reports, a special police team was constituted and conducted combing operation in Garri Kapura and arrested ten suspects.

The police also recovered two Kalashnikoves, two guns, two pistols and 65 cartridges of different bores. Cases were registered against the accused.

The police also inspected 50 suspected places and houses in the area besides checking data of 75 vehicles.

