Police Arrest 10 Traffickers, Seize Over 11kg Of Narcotics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2023 | 09:37 PM

The police apprehended 10 drug traffickers and recovered over 11 kilograms of narcotics in a significant crackdown against the narcotics-selling mafia on Tuesday in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The police apprehended 10 drug traffickers and recovered over 11 kilograms of narcotics in a significant crackdown against the narcotics-selling mafia on Tuesday in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah.

According to a police spokesman, the operation aimed at uprooting narcotics-selling dens in the rural and urban areas of the twin cities resulted in the arrest of the traffickers.

The details shared by the spokesman include the recovery of 1.25 kilograms of hashish from Kamran Shafi, 1.

26 kilograms from Danial Kamal, 1.26 kilograms from Aqeel, 1.30 kilograms from Aamir, 0.52 kilograms from Saif, 0.55 kilograms from Sajjad, 0.52 kilograms from Muneer, and 1.25 kilograms from Zain by Wah Saddar Police.

Additionally, Taxila Police seized 1.56 kilograms of hashish from Najeeb Ullah and 1.62 kilograms from Tajammal.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997, and further investigations are underway.

