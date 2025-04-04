Police arrest 100 drug pushers in March

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The police arrested 100 drug peddlers besides recovering huge cache of narcotics from their possession during March 2025.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that under the supervision of District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Asad Sarfaraz Khan, the district police conducted raids at dens besides conducting routine checking on entry and exit points of the district and arrested 100 drug peddlers besides recovering huge quantity of narcotics from their possession.

He further said that the police recovered narcotics from the suspects including over 35 kilograms hashish, over two kilograms ice crystal, over 30 kilograms cannabis and 2,651 liters liquor.

The police have registered cases against the suspects at different police stations, respectively and continued investigation into them. Further probe was underway.