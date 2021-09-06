UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 101 Absconders, 142 Drug Dealers In Swabi : DPO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 08:31 PM

Swabi Police in search and strike operations carried out under National Action Plan (NAP) have arrested 101 absconders, 142 drug dealers and seized huge quantity of weapons and drugs

District Police Officer ( DPO) Swabi , Muhammad Shoaib Khan addressing a press conference on the performance of police in recent search operations against anti- social elements, said that dozens of notorious criminals, absconders and drug dealers were arrested in these operations.

He said that 101 absconders wanted, 142 notorious drug dealers and other criminals were arrested.

The weapons seized included 39 AK-47 assault rifles three Kalakoves, 23 rifles, 433 pistols and large quantities of cartridges.

DPO said that search and strike operations would continue to maintain law and order in the district.

He said that with the support and cooperation of religious scholars and notable elders, efforts were being made to end old rivalries and create mutual brotherhood among the people?He said that close working relationship between people and police was essential to eradicate crimes in the district and save future generations from drug menace.

