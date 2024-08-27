Open Menu

Police Arrest 102 Accused Involved In Power Theft; Recovered Rs 265.01 Million: SEPCO

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 08:20 PM

SUKKUR Aug 27 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Aug, 2024) The police have intensified their crackdown on power thieves across the Sukkur division.

According to the data shared by the Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Chief Engineer (Operation), Manzoor Hussain Soomro on Tuesday, police registered 1670 applications for loading the FIRS have been submitted throughout the Sukkur division and 102 accused involved in power theft have been arrested.

He said that out of 1670, over 765 are in Sukkur, 558 in Khairpur, and 347 in Ghotki district.

While, Police have lodged 71 FIRs in Sukkur, 92 in Khairpur, and 96 in Ghotki, respectively.

SEPCO officer further said that 57 people have been arrested from Sukkur, 31 from Khairpur, and 15 from Ghotki on the electricity thief.

Action will also be taken soon against the remaining persons involved in electricity theft. Such actions have resulted in a recovery of approximately Rs. 265.01 million, he added.

