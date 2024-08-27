- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Police arrest 102 accused involved in power theft; recovered Rs 265.01 million: SEPCO
Police Arrest 102 Accused Involved In Power Theft; Recovered Rs 265.01 Million: SEPCO
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 08:20 PM
The police have intensified their crackdown on power thieves across the Sukkur division
SUKKUR Aug 27 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Aug, 2024) The police have intensified their crackdown on power thieves across the Sukkur division.
According to the data shared by the Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Chief Engineer (Operation), Manzoor Hussain Soomro on Tuesday, police registered 1670 applications for loading the FIRS have been submitted throughout the Sukkur division and 102 accused involved in power theft have been arrested.
He said that out of 1670, over 765 are in Sukkur, 558 in Khairpur, and 347 in Ghotki district.
While, Police have lodged 71 FIRs in Sukkur, 92 in Khairpur, and 96 in Ghotki, respectively.
SEPCO officer further said that 57 people have been arrested from Sukkur, 31 from Khairpur, and 15 from Ghotki on the electricity thief.
Action will also be taken soon against the remaining persons involved in electricity theft. Such actions have resulted in a recovery of approximately Rs. 265.01 million, he added.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi4 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall5 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..5 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station5 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais7 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games7 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission7 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city7 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents7 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'7 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert7 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam7 hours ago