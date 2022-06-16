UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 11 Accused In Search Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Police arrest 11 accused in search operation

Police on Thursday launched a search operation and arrested 11 accused besides recovering four Kalashnikov, four rifles 12 bore, two pistols 30 bore and a large number of bullets in Chontra and Chakri areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday launched a search operation and arrested 11 accused besides recovering four Kalashnikov, four rifles 12 bore, two pistols 30 bore and a large number of bullets in Chontra and Chakri areas. The search operation has been launched on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari.

According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted in Sangral area in the jurisdiction of Chontra and Chakri police stations under the supervision of Superintendent of Police, Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema.

11 accused namely Usama, Bilal, Asad, Zohaib, Irfan, Hamad, Waleed, Habib, Zuljosh, Shan Ali and Mohsin were sent behind the bars for possessing illegal arms.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite force, special branch personnel and ladies police under the supervision of SP Saddar conducted search operation.

Related Topics

Police Saddar

Recent Stories

PAC examines audit report of Ministry of Communica ..

PAC examines audit report of Ministry of Communications

29 seconds ago
 Sherry stresses need for drought preparedness, bui ..

Sherry stresses need for drought preparedness, building resilience

30 seconds ago
 Prime Minister, minister discuss prevailing politi ..

Prime Minister, minister discuss prevailing political situation

31 seconds ago
 Ex-Governor KP Mehtab Abbasi, Senator Javed Abbasi ..

Ex-Governor KP Mehtab Abbasi, Senator Javed Abbasi call on PM

33 seconds ago
 KP Govt to spend 25bln on health card during fisca ..

KP Govt to spend 25bln on health card during fiscal year 2022-23: Bangash

3 minutes ago
 PNCA to hold puppet show in Rawalpindi tomorrow

PNCA to hold puppet show in Rawalpindi tomorrow

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.