Police arrest 11 accused in search operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday launched a search operation and arrested 11 accused besides recovering four Kalashnikov, four rifles 12 bore, two pistols 30 bore and a large number of bullets in Chontra and Chakri areas. The search operation has been launched on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari.

According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted in Sangral area in the jurisdiction of Chontra and Chakri police stations under the supervision of Superintendent of Police, Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema.

11 accused namely Usama, Bilal, Asad, Zohaib, Irfan, Hamad, Waleed, Habib, Zuljosh, Shan Ali and Mohsin were sent behind the bars for possessing illegal arms.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite force, special branch personnel and ladies police under the supervision of SP Saddar conducted search operation.