Police Arrest 11 Accused , Recovered Motorcycle, Liquor,gutka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Police arrest 11 accused , recovered motorcycle, liquor,gutka

Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested 11 accused including a absconder and recovered a snatched motorcycle ,liquor and gutka from their possession

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested 11 accused including a absconder and recovered a snatched motorcycle ,liquor and gutka from their possession.

According to details, SHO Police station Khoski, Sub Inspector Mool Chand acting on a tip-off carried out a raid and recovered the motorcycle of a man Hussain Bux Kolachi and arrested an accused Raja Khoso while his accomplice managed to escape.

In a separate drive, SHO Kario Ghanwar Sub Inspector Asghar Ali Sathio with his staff raided on winery and recovered 220 liters of illicit liquor while accused Liaqat Ali Chandio and Mehrab Chandio flee of the scene and another suspect Allah Dino Chandio was arrested possessing of 1020 packets of gutka.

Meanwhile, SHO Police station Shaheed Fazil Rahu Asghar Alam Halepoto carried out a raid in different areas and arrested Zulfiqar Ali jatoi with 587 packets of gutka while another absconder Raja Shaikh was arrested who was wanted to police in a theft case.

SHO Police station Talhar Inspector Saeed Ahmed Channa carried out raids in different areas and arrested 3 gutka dealers Laung Malah, Abdul Qadir Bhatti and Asif Soomro and seized 1410 packs of gutka from their possession.

In another drive, CIA Police Badin carried out a raid in the limits of Badin arrested two accused Rustan Ali Shahani and Khalid Hussain Shahani and recovered 1650 packets of safina gutka and registered case.

SHO Police station Tando Ghulam Ali Inspector Dhani Bux Mari during patrolling held an accused Sikandar Khan Jarwar in possession of 180 packets of gutka.

SHO Khorwah in a crackdown arrested an accused Hidayatullah Marri and recovered 500 packets of gutka and registered a case against him.

>