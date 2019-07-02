UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 11 Alleged 'criminals' In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 06:38 PM

Police arrest 11 alleged 'criminals' in Multan

The Multan police arrested 11 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and arms from their possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Multan police arrested 11 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and arms from their possession.

According to the police, the alleged outlaws included four drug-pushers, four owners of illegal arms, one gambler and a beggar.

The police recovered 63 litres of liquor, five pistols with 17 bullets.

Similarly, the police recovered 1,285 grams of charas. The police also recovered stake money from the gambler. Cases have been registered against the outlaws with separate police stations.

Related Topics

Multan Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

France Not Yet Ready to Ratify Trade Agreement Wit ..

10 minutes ago

Speaker of Algerian Parliament's Lower House Resig ..

10 minutes ago

Production orders of MNAs, MPAs challenged in Supr ..

10 minutes ago

NAB granted 13-day physical remand of Asif Zardari ..

10 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in acciden ..

18 minutes ago

Forest deptt told to plant bigger saplings

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.