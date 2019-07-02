Police arrest 11 alleged 'criminals' in Multan

The Multan police arrested 11 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and arms from their possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Multan police arrested 11 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and arms from their possession.

According to the police, the alleged outlaws included four drug-pushers, four owners of illegal arms, one gambler and a beggar.

The police recovered 63 litres of liquor, five pistols with 17 bullets.

Similarly, the police recovered 1,285 grams of charas. The police also recovered stake money from the gambler. Cases have been registered against the outlaws with separate police stations.