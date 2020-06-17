Police arrest 11 anti-social elements

The police have arrested 11 outlaws including an inter district gang involved in decoities , burglaries and looting loaded trucks

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 11 outlaws including an inter district gang involved in decoities , burglaries and looting loaded trucks .

As per details , Hasanabdal police arrested a gang of five including Siddique , Adeel , Ejaz , Shahbaz and Tariq all r/o Rawalpindi and recovered a truck from their possession loaded with iron bars.

The accused during the initial interrogation, confessed that they had committed many dacoities in Rawalpindi and other areas and looted trucks loaded with ghee and iron bars.

In another attempt, Pindigheb police arrested seven gamblers l r/o village Tanveen while Jand police arrested a man r/o Kohat and recovered a pistol and seven rounds from his possession .

Cases under the relevant acts have been registered against the accused. Meanwhile, the police carried out a search operation in Attock Khurd and Pindigheb area.