UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 11 Anti-social Elements

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:04 PM

Police arrest 11 anti-social elements

The police have arrested 11 outlaws including an inter district gang involved in decoities , burglaries and looting loaded trucks

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 11 outlaws including an inter district gang involved in decoities , burglaries and looting loaded trucks .

As per details , Hasanabdal police arrested a gang of five including Siddique , Adeel , Ejaz , Shahbaz and Tariq all r/o Rawalpindi and recovered a truck from their possession loaded with iron bars.

The accused during the initial interrogation, confessed that they had committed many dacoities in Rawalpindi and other areas and looted trucks loaded with ghee and iron bars.

In another attempt, Pindigheb police arrested seven gamblers l r/o village Tanveen while Jand police arrested a man r/o Kohat and recovered a pistol and seven rounds from his possession .

Cases under the relevant acts have been registered against the accused. Meanwhile, the police carried out a search operation in Attock Khurd and Pindigheb area.

Related Topics

Police Man Kohat Rawalpindi Attock Jand All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

6 minutes ago

Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialis ..

6 minutes ago

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

1 hour ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

1 hour ago

Champions League to resume on August 7

1 hour ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs Extraordinary Virtual Confer ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.