Police arrest 11 bike lifters with 15 motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Police have arrested 11 bike lifters and street criminals and recovered 15 stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of Race Course Police Station managed to net two bike lifters, members of Kashi gang namely Sakir and Kashif and recovered five stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 10,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

Waris Khan police in their operation managed to net two bike lifters namely Majid and Husnain and recovered eight stolen motorcycles.

The spokesman informed that Kahuta police busted two active gangs of street criminals and bike lifters by arresting seven accused and recovered two snatched motorcycles, four mobile phones, weapons and other items.

He informed, Kahuta police arrested Shafat, Fawad and Qasim and recovered a snatched motorcycle, three mobile phones, weapons and other items.

In another operation, Kahuta police raided and netted four accused of Suni gang namely Suni, Waqar, Bilal and Hafeez and recovered a snatched motorcycle, mobile phone, weapons and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.