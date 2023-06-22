Open Menu

Police Arrest 11 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Police arrest 11 drug peddlers, bootleggers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 11 accused on recovery of over five kg charras, 130 grams heroin and seven litres liquor, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Wah Cantt, Rattaamral, Naseerabad, Race Course, Civil Lines, Airport, Mandra and Gujar Khan police conducted raids and held Charagh, Usama, Husnain, Junaid, Sadam, Saqib, Danish, Mumtaz, Shoukat, Tahir and Tariq and recovered over five kg charras, 130 grams heroin and seven litres liquor from their possession.

Divisional Superintendents of Police had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

