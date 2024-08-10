Police Arrest 11 Drug Peddlers With 16 Kg Charras
Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi district police in a crackdown on drug peddlers managed to recover 16 kg charras and arrested 11 accused, said a police spokesman here on Saturday.
He informed that Civil Lines, Kahuta, Saddar Wah, Jatli, Dhamial, Saddar Baroni and New Town police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested 11 drug pushers namely Imran alias Mani, Kamran, Imran, Yasir, Haris, Wahad, Nasir, Waqas, Umar, Samiullah and Azab and recovered total 16 kg charras from their possession.
The accused would be challaned with concrete evidence, he said, adding that actions against drug peddlers would continue to eradicate the scourge of drugs.
