Police arrest 11 for possessing drugs, liquor, fireworks items

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in crackdown against lawbreakers rounded up 11 persons from different areas and recovered 3310 grams charras, 10 liters liquor, two bottles of liquor and fireworks items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police arrested a female smuggler namely Liaba Munir and recovered 1200 grams charras while Bani police held Shakeel Ahmed and seized 1360 grams charras.

Westridge police held Muhammad Afzal with 130 grams charras and Dawood Khan for having a dagger.

Gujar Khan police netted Habib ur Rehman and recovered 420 grams charras.

Rawat Police rounded up Muhammad Bilal with 200 grams charras. Gunjmandi police arrested Waseem and recovered a liquor bottle. Mandra police arrested Saeed Safdar for having a liquor bottle and Hassan Akhtar for possessing 10 liters liquor.

Meanwhile, Civil Line police apprehended Ahsan Ahmed and Shahwaiz for carrying fireworks items.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.