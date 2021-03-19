UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 11 For Possessing Illegal Weapons; Recover 10 Pistols, A Rifle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Police arrest 11 for possessing illegal weapons; recover 10 pistols, a rifle

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up 11 persons from different areas and recovered nine 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle and a 9 mm pistol from their possession, said police spokesman on Friday.

He informed that Westridge, Naseerabad, Airport, Saddar Wah, Saddar Baroni, Kahuta and Murree police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), launched crackdown and arrested 11 persons namely Waqar Khan, Zabiullah, Muhammad Zohaib ul Hassan, Mansoor Farooq, Faisal Khaliq, Muhammad Owais, Rafi Masood, Jahangir Khan, Hafiz Tamoor, Muhammad Akash and Jafar alias Basit and recovered nine 30 bore pistols, a 12 bore rifle and a 9 mm pistol from their possession.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

He said, the police would continue their operations against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.

More Stories From Pakistan

