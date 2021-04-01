Police arrest 11 for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi Police, in crackdown against illegal weapons, Thursday rounded up 11 persons from different areas and recovered eight 30 bore pistols, a 9mm pistol and two 12 bore rifles from their possession, said police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police, in crackdown against illegal weapons, Thursday rounded up 11 persons from different areas and recovered eight 30 bore pistols, a 9mm pistol and two 12 bore rifles from their possession, said police spokesman.

He informed that Taxila, Sadiqabad, Cantt, Wah Cantt, Jatli, Saddar Baroni and Kahuta police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), launched crackdown and arrested 11 persons namely Tariq Khan, Ahmed Zaheer, Imran Hussain, Muhammad Fawad, Naeem Akhtar, Zainul Abideen, Ashfaq, Muhammad Sajjad, Ayaz Khan, Muhammad Aqeel and Zakir Hussain.

He said the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

He said the police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind the bars.

Meanwhile, Race Course police also arrested two namely Shahrukh Khan and Malik Shamas for displaying fireworks during a wedding ceremony and recovered fireworks items from their possession.

Separate cases had registered against all the accused, he added.