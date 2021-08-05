UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 11 For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Liquor, Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 09:33 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs and bootleggers rounded up 11 persons from different areas and recovered 2750 grams charras, 80 liters liquor, two liquor bottles and a 30 bore pistol from their possession, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that Ratta Amral Police conducted a raid and arrested a drug peddler namely Tariq Shah Khattak and recovered 1300 grams charras while Bani police rounded up Shahid Mehmood for having 1050 grams charras. Gujar Khan and Kahuta police arrested Nadeem Iqbal, Umar Dawood, Masood Ahmed and Akash on recovery of 80 liters liquor.

Meanwhile, Gunjmandi, R.A.Bazar, Pirwadhai, Murree and Chontra police netted Muhammad Qaiser, Muhammad Ubaid Khan, Tamoor Khan, Saad Afzal and Wajid Ali and recovered 400 grams charras, two liquor bottles, a 30 bore pistol and a dagger from their possession.

Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and the outlaws would be sent behind bars.

