UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 11 For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 07:40 PM

Police arrest 11 for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up 11 persons from different areas and recovered eight 30 bore pistols, two 9MM pistols and a Kalashnikov with ammunition from their possession, said police spokesman on Friday.

He informed that Airport police held Muazam Ali, Kamran Tariq and Hassan Shah for possessing three 30 bore pistols while Azeem Shah and Sher Ali were sent behind the bars for having two 9MM pistols.

New Town, Kalar Syedan and Murree police netted Qamar Ismail, Sajid Mehmood, Wahab Ahmed, Irfan Khan and Hazrat Ullah and recovered five 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Rawat Police arrested Bilawal Anwar and recovered a Kalashnikov from his possession.

He said, the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination. He said that separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Murree Rawalpindi Criminals All From Airport

Recent Stories

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

3 hours ago
 Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ trig ..

Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

4 hours ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

4 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.