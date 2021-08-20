Police arrest 11 for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up 11 persons from different areas and recovered eight 30 bore pistols, two 9MM pistols and a Kalashnikov with ammunition from their possession, said police spokesman on Friday.

He informed that Airport police held Muazam Ali, Kamran Tariq and Hassan Shah for possessing three 30 bore pistols while Azeem Shah and Sher Ali were sent behind the bars for having two 9MM pistols.

New Town, Kalar Syedan and Murree police netted Qamar Ismail, Sajid Mehmood, Wahab Ahmed, Irfan Khan and Hazrat Ullah and recovered five 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Rawat Police arrested Bilawal Anwar and recovered a Kalashnikov from his possession.

He said, the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination. He said that separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.