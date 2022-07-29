Police arrest 11 for possessing illegal weapons, display of fireworks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted 11 accused for possessing illegal weapons and display for fireworks.

According to a police spokesman, Chontra police netted five, namely Hamza, Umar, Usman, Rafiullah and Arshad and recovered four rifles 12 bore and rounds from their possession.

R.A.Bazar police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up two accused namely Sikandar and Sajjad, allegedly involved in display of fireworks at a wedding ceremony.

Police also recovered fireworks items from their possession.

Rattaamral, Civil Lines, and Kahuta police arrested Jahangir, Numan, Naseer Ahmed and Shakeel Ahmed and recovered three 30 bore pistols, ammunition and a dagger from their possession.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.