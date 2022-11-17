Police arrest 11 for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan conducted raids in different areas and netted 11 accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad, Cantt, Taxila, Saddar Wah, Saddar Baroni, Dhamial, Rawat, Chontra, and Patriata police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up Arslan, Mohsin, Ismail, Riasat, Idrees, Hamza Rashid, Tanveer, Fahad, Hamad, and Zahir Abbas and recovered 10 pistols 30-bore, a 9mm pistol and ammunition from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.