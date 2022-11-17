UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 11 For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Police arrest 11 for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan conducted raids in different areas and netted 11 accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad, Cantt, Taxila, Saddar Wah, Saddar Baroni, Dhamial, Rawat, Chontra, and Patriata police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up Arslan, Mohsin, Ismail, Riasat, Idrees, Hamza Rashid, Tanveer, Fahad, Hamad, and Zahir Abbas and recovered 10 pistols 30-bore, a 9mm pistol and ammunition from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

Related Topics

Firing Police Arslan Rashid Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Taxila Saddar From Weapon

Recent Stories

Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act ..

Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952: Khawaja Asif

8 minutes ago
 Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of futu ..

Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of future disasters: Ahsan

35 minutes ago
 PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate y ..

PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate youth in finding employment: PI ..

38 minutes ago
 US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakist ..

US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan: State Department

2 hours ago
 President vows to completely wipe out menace of te ..

President vows to completely wipe out menace of terrorism

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.