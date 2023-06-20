Police arrest 11 for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Amir Khan Niazi conducted raids in different areas and netted 11 accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai, Naseerabad, R.A.

Bazar, Saddar Wah, Dhamial, and Chakri police in their operations against illegal weapons conducted raids and rounded up 11 accused namely Umama, Mushahid, Usman, Shahid, Hamza, Hamad, Usama, Rizwan, Owais, Kashif and Jashim and recovered nine 30 bore pistols, a M-4 rifle, and ammunition from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.