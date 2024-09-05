Police Arrest 11 Gamblers, Recover Gambling Cards, Bet Money
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Police in its continued drive against drug dealers and other social evils on Thursday arrested 11 gamblers and recovered gambling cards and bet amounts from their possession.
According to police spokesman,On the directives of SSP Hyderabad Dr.
Farukh Ali Lanjar, SHO Sub Inspector Shaukat Ali Malokhani under supervision of SP Head Quarter Hasnain Waris conducted raid and arrested 11 gamblers raid handed on the spot.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.
