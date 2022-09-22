UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 11 Gamblers; Recover Rs 17,900 Stake Money

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi district Police on Thursday arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 17,900 stake money, 10 mobile phones and valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Rattaamral police conducted a raid and arrested eight gamblers namely Ahsan, Umar, Bilal, Imran, Naseem, Waseem, Jabir and Saqib. Police recovered Rs 10,500 cash stake money, eight mobile phones and other items.

In another raid, Pirwadhai police raided and rounded up three accused namely Javed, Ghulam Akbar and Gulzar and recovered Rs 7,400, two mobile phones and other items.

Separate cases have been registered against all the arrested accused while further investigations are underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Babar Javed Joya said that operations against gamblers would continue as it was the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

