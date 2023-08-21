Police arrest 11 gamblers; recover Rs 18,400 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The district police arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 18,400 stake money, four mobile phones, and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that Waris Khan police conducted a raid and arrested 11 gamblers namely Majid, Danial, Moheed Khan, Jameel, Ramzan, Shah Nawaz, Waqas, Kashif, Bahadur Ali, Adil and, Shehreyar who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem said that gambling was the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes did not deserve any concession.