Police Arrest 11 Gamblers; Recover Rs 31,300 Stake Money
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi district police arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 31,300 stake money, 10 mobile phones, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that Naseerabad police conducted a raid and arrested 11 gamblers namely Safeer, Fazal, Mohsin, Arshad, Khurram, Asad and others, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.
Police recovered 10 mobile phones, Rs 31,300 and other items from their possession. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar Nasir Nawaz said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.
