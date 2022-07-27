UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 11 Gamblers; Recover Rs 40,180 Stake Money

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2022

Rawalpindi district Police have arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 40,180 stake money, 10 mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Wednesday, a police spokesman said

He informed that Pirwadhai police conducted a raid and arrested 11 gamblers namely Ghulam Adeel, Aftab, Ramazan, Mehmood, Shabbir, Samiullah, Qaiser, Dawood, Sajjad, Ijaz and Zeeshan.

A case has been registered against all of them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Babar Javed Joya said that operations against gamblers would continue as it is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes would not be spared.

