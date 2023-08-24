Open Menu

Police Arrest 11 Gamblers; Recover Stake Money

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Police arrest 11 gamblers; recover stake money

Banni Police has arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 42,600 stake money, 11 mobile phones, and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Banni Police has arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 42,600 stake money, 11 mobile phones, and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Abdul Wahab, Shehbaz, Umar, Abdullah, Sheraz Butt, Hamza, Hassan, Abdul Wahab, Shakeel, Hasnan and Nabeel who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Nabeel Shakeel Money From

Recent Stories

FDA DG orders implementation of anti-dengue steps

FDA DG orders implementation of anti-dengue steps

2 minutes ago
 Dera administration imposes Section 144

Dera administration imposes Section 144

2 minutes ago
 IICR launches 'Journey of Connectivity: 10th Anniv ..

IICR launches 'Journey of Connectivity: 10th Anniversary on CPEC' book

2 minutes ago
 Arts councils stressed to play role for promoting ..

Arts councils stressed to play role for promoting culture

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad police gears up for tenants, servants re ..

Islamabad police gears up for tenants, servants registration

2 minutes ago
 Voting enters second day in Zimbabwe polls amid fr ..

Voting enters second day in Zimbabwe polls amid fraud fears

25 seconds ago
ICT admin clears encroachments, held 5 person

ICT admin clears encroachments, held 5 person

26 seconds ago
 Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers netted

Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers netted

28 seconds ago
 Seafood exports up by 2.2% to $18.9 mln in July

Seafood exports up by 2.2% to $18.9 mln in July

29 seconds ago
 Judicial Department licenses a notary in Abu Dhabi ..

Judicial Department licenses a notary in Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts

35 minutes ago
 The government of Iran has announced free visa ser ..

The government of Iran has announced free visa services for pilgrims going to Ir ..

1 hour ago
 ECP asserts sole authority on elections date, reje ..

ECP asserts sole authority on elections date, rejects President's request

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan