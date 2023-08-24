Police arrest 11 gamblers; recover stake money

Banni Police has arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 42,600 stake money, 11 mobile phones, and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Banni Police has arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 42,600 stake money, 11 mobile phones, and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Abdul Wahab, Shehbaz, Umar, Abdullah, Sheraz Butt, Hamza, Hassan, Abdul Wahab, Shakeel, Hasnan and Nabeel who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.