Open Menu

Police Arrest 11 Lawbreakers

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Police arrest 11 lawbreakers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi District police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Tuesday arrested 11 accused besides recovering over three kg charras, 16 litres liquor, 130 kites, a Kalashnikov, three 30-bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Wah Cantt, Airport, Naseerabad and Taxila police rounded up six accused namely Sajjad, Hafeez, Haseeb, Amir, Mushtaq and Saqlain and recovered three kg charras, 16 litres of liquor and other items.

Kalar Syedan, Bani, Sadiqabad and Taxila police netted Tayyab, Ahmed, Naseeb, and Amjad and recovered a Kalashnikov, three 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Taxila police arrested a kite seller namely Usama and recovered 130 kites from his possession.

The spokesman further informed that Rawalpindi District Police also registered 84 FIRs against underage drivers during the last 24 hours.

He said that police on the directives of the City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were taking action against underage drivers.

A total of 6289 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers.

The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Bani Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Taxila From Weapon Airport

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

50 minutes ago
 PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

1 hour ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

2 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

3 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

3 hours ago
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approache ..

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

15 hours ago
 PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

15 hours ago
 Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally ..

Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan