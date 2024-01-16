Police Arrest 11 Lawbreakers
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi District police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Tuesday arrested 11 accused besides recovering over three kg charras, 16 litres liquor, 130 kites, a Kalashnikov, three 30-bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.
A police spokesperson said that Wah Cantt, Airport, Naseerabad and Taxila police rounded up six accused namely Sajjad, Hafeez, Haseeb, Amir, Mushtaq and Saqlain and recovered three kg charras, 16 litres of liquor and other items.
Kalar Syedan, Bani, Sadiqabad and Taxila police netted Tayyab, Ahmed, Naseeb, and Amjad and recovered a Kalashnikov, three 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.
Meanwhile, Taxila police arrested a kite seller namely Usama and recovered 130 kites from his possession.
The spokesman further informed that Rawalpindi District Police also registered 84 FIRs against underage drivers during the last 24 hours.
He said that police on the directives of the City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were taking action against underage drivers.
A total of 6289 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers.
The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said.
