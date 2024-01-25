Police Arrest 11 Lawbreakers
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 06:12 PM
The district police in operation against suspected bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 11 accused besides recovering weapons, liquor and other items from their possession
A police spokesperson said that Cantt, Naseerabad, and Bani police arrested three accused namely Yasir for having a 9mm pistol, Anayat with a 30 bore pistol and Nazir Jan for carrying seven liters liquor.
Sadiqabad, Race Course and Saddar Baroni police rounded up six kite sellers namely Shamis, Samiullah, Danish Nadeem, Aqib, Ubaidullah, and Kashif and recovered over 600 kites and kite flying string rolls.
The spokesman further said that Wah Cantt police conducted a raid and arrested a proclaimed offender namely Faisal wanted in a robbery case registered in 2008.
Similarly, Morgah police in their operation managed to net a thief, Husnain and recovered over 12 tola gold ornaments and other items worth Rs 3.5 million which were stolen from a house.
Cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations were under process, he added.
