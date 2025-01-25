Open Menu

Police Arrest 11 Lawbreakers Including Two Bike Lifters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, bike lifters and other lawbreakers here on Saturday arrested 11 accused besides recovering four stolen motorcycles, over three kg charras, 25 liters liquor, weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Westridge, Kahuta and Saddar Wah police arrested six accused Rehan, Amir Naveed, Khalid, Waqar Ijaz, Asam and Abdul Raheed and recovers over three kg charras and 25 liters liquor from their possession.

Gungmandi, R.

A.Bazar and Airport police while conducting raids in their respective jurisdiction arrested Adnan Shafique, Junaid Hayat and Abdul Bakar and recovered three 30 bore pistols and other items from their possession.

Kalar Syedan police in an operation rounded up two bike lifters namely Arslan and Awais and recovered four stolen bikes.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

