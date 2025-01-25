Police Arrest 11 Lawbreakers Including Two Bike Lifters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, bike lifters and other lawbreakers here on Saturday arrested 11 accused besides recovering four stolen motorcycles, over three kg charras, 25 liters liquor, weapons and other items from their possession.
A police spokesperson said that Westridge, Kahuta and Saddar Wah police arrested six accused Rehan, Amir Naveed, Khalid, Waqar Ijaz, Asam and Abdul Raheed and recovers over three kg charras and 25 liters liquor from their possession.
Gungmandi, R.
A.Bazar and Airport police while conducting raids in their respective jurisdiction arrested Adnan Shafique, Junaid Hayat and Abdul Bakar and recovered three 30 bore pistols and other items from their possession.
Kalar Syedan police in an operation rounded up two bike lifters namely Arslan and Awais and recovered four stolen bikes.
Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.
Recent Stories
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control
PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition
Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival
Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers
Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..
MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia
“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies
Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid enter ..
Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negotiations with govt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 11 lawbreakers including two bike lifters4 minutes ago
-
Sargodha RPO reviews crime situation5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on hanging power wires launched5 minutes ago
-
Capacity building workshop on agri-entrepreneurship held14 minutes ago
-
Two injured criminals arrested, 2 escaped in encounter15 minutes ago
-
SALU to host grand students week15 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Customs seizes smuggled goods worth millions15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with three stolen motorcycles15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four kite sellers with over 200 kites15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs to remain independent by not joining US or China camp: Former ambassador Mansoor Ahma ..17 minutes ago
-
Policeman martyred, funeral prayers offered in DIKhan25 minutes ago
-
Walk organized in Gujar Khan area against kite flying25 minutes ago