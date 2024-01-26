Police Arrest 11 Outlaws
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The district police in an operation against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 11 accused besides recovering over four kg hashish, 45 liters liquor, a 30 bore pistol, ammunition and other items from their possession.
A police spokesperson said that Bani police rounded up three drug suppliers including two women namely Sadia Bibi, Zarka Bibi and Mudasir for having over four kg charras.
Similarly, Rattaamral, Sadiqabad, Wah Cantt, and Dhamial police netted six accused with 45 liters liquor, a 30 bore pistol, ammunition and other items.
Westridge and Mandra police arrested two accused namely Usama and Ahsanullah for having fireworks items and operating an illegal petrol agency.
The spokesman further informed that the police booked 35 underage drivers during last 24 hours.
He said that the police registered total 6804 cases against underage drivers during special campaign.
