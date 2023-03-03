Police arrest 11 outlaws in Attock

Attock police on Friday arrested 11 alleged criminals involved in drugs peddling and kite selling within the jurisdiction of police stations of Attock Khurd, Hassanabadal, Basal, Jand, Pindigheb during the ongoing crackdown launched against anti-social elements

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Attock police on Friday arrested 11 alleged criminals involved in drugs peddling and kite selling within the jurisdiction of police stations of Attock Khurd, Hassanabadal, Basal, Jand, Pindigheb during the ongoing crackdown launched against anti-social elements.

According to police sources, Attock Khurd police arrested Riaz Khan along with recovery of hashish of 5500 grams from his possession.

Basal Police intercepted Mohammad Arshad for possessing hashish of 2130 grams, Beharam Khan for 700 grams hashish, Hasnain for having an illegal pistol of 30 bore with ammunition.

While, Jand Police arrested Nadar Shah for smuggling chars of 1200 grams.

Meanwhile, Pindigheb police nabbed Syed Etazaul Hassan with chars of 1070 grams, Attock Khurd Police seized 290 illegal kites 20 string roles from the possession of Asif Khan, 340 kites, 30 string roles from Azam Khan, Hassanabadal police arrested Nazir Ahmed with 100 kites, 6 strings roles, Pindigheb Police intercepted Tahir Mahmood for having illegal pistol of 30 bore with bullets, Hussain Ali for holding a pistol of 30 bore with bullets.

Subsequently, cases were registered against all these outlaws and started investigation, accordingly. Meanwhile, they were also produced before courts of their concerned judicial magistrates for seeking their physical remand to completethe other legal formalities of the police challan in due course of time.