UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 11 Outlaws In Attock

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 10:56 PM

Police arrest 11 outlaws in Attock

Attock police on Friday arrested 11 alleged criminals involved in drugs peddling and kite selling within the jurisdiction of police stations of Attock Khurd, Hassanabadal, Basal, Jand, Pindigheb during the ongoing crackdown launched against anti-social elements

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Attock police on Friday arrested 11 alleged criminals involved in drugs peddling and kite selling within the jurisdiction of police stations of Attock Khurd, Hassanabadal, Basal, Jand, Pindigheb during the ongoing crackdown launched against anti-social elements.

According to police sources, Attock Khurd police arrested Riaz Khan along with recovery of hashish of 5500 grams from his possession.

Basal Police intercepted Mohammad Arshad for possessing hashish of 2130 grams, Beharam Khan for 700 grams hashish, Hasnain for having an illegal pistol of 30 bore with ammunition.

While, Jand Police arrested Nadar Shah for smuggling chars of 1200 grams.

Meanwhile, Pindigheb police nabbed Syed Etazaul Hassan with chars of 1070 grams, Attock Khurd Police seized 290 illegal kites 20 string roles from the possession of Asif Khan, 340 kites, 30 string roles from Azam Khan, Hassanabadal police arrested Nazir Ahmed with 100 kites, 6 strings roles, Pindigheb Police intercepted Tahir Mahmood for having illegal pistol of 30 bore with bullets, Hussain Ali for holding a pistol of 30 bore with bullets.

Subsequently, cases were registered against all these outlaws and started investigation, accordingly. Meanwhile, they were also produced before courts of their concerned judicial magistrates for seeking their physical remand to completethe other legal formalities of the police challan in due course of time.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Attock Jand Criminals All From

Recent Stories

AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end ..

AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of December 2022

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day of Government Games

1 hour ago
 PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

1 hour ago
 Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - I ..

Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - Industry Minister

1 hour ago
 US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With Ch ..

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munition ..

1 hour ago
 US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukra ..

US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukraine - Blinken

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.