Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:58 AM

Police arrest 11 suspects, recovers arms, narcotics

The district police arrested 11 suspected persons during search operation conducted against anti-social elements in suburbs of Peshawar city here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The district police arrested 11 suspected persons during search operation conducted against anti-social elements in suburbs of Peshawar city here on Monday.

Acting on tip-off, a police party including lady personnel raided an area within limits of Agha Mir Jani Shah police station and arrested 11 suspects, say police sources.

The police also recovered arms and a vehicle from the suspects. They said the police was committed to protecting life and property of citizens and conducting search operations were part of such efforts.

In another action, the district police arrested an accused and recovered 100 gram hashish from his possession at Rind Road of the city.

According to police, during snap checking within limits of Pharri Purra police station, Ring Road, a suspected truck was signaled to stop.

The police recovered 100 gram hashish from a secret cavity of the vehicle and arrested driver. Police registered a case and started investigation.

