UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 11 Suspects, Weapons Recovered In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:23 PM

Police arrest 11 suspects, weapons recovered in Karachi

The South Zone Police have arrested11 suspects and recovered weapons from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The South Zone Police have arrested11 suspects and recovered weapons from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The police have recovered three pistols, seven live rounds,two bottles liquor, two kilograms Gukta/ Mawa, one motorcycle and 20 fake Eggs, said a spokesperson to the DIG South on Monday.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

PM Khan arrives in Karachi

1 minute ago

Schedule, squads announced for Bangladesh U16 tour ..

3 minutes ago

TECNO Launches CAMON 12 Air Exclusively Online

9 minutes ago

PCB announces schedules, squads for Bangladesh U16 ..

39 seconds ago

Blind murder case of DEO Kolai Palis solved, kille ..

41 seconds ago

No Syria-type pullout planned for Afghanistan: Pen ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.