Police arrest 11 suspects, weapons recovered in Karachi

The South Zone Police have arrested11 suspects and recovered weapons from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The South Zone Police have arrested11 suspects and recovered weapons from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The police have recovered three pistols, seven live rounds,two bottles liquor, two kilograms Gukta/ Mawa, one motorcycle and 20 fake Eggs, said a spokesperson to the DIG South on Monday.