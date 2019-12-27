Police arrest 114 suspects in search operation in Peshawar

Police in a search operation against anti-social elements on Friday arrested 114 suspects including 51 criminals wanted to police in various cases murder and robbery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) : Police in a search operation against anti-social elements on Friday arrested 114 suspects including 51 criminals wanted to police in various cases murder and robbery

The search operation was carried out in various localities including Mandan, Domail, Mirian, Bacakhel, Howeed, Basikhel and Mariakhel.

Police also recovered three Kalashnikovs (AK-47), seven guns,17 pistols, 6320 grams hashish and 15 bottles of liquor.

The arrested people have been shifted to concerned police stations for further identification and verification.