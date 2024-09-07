Police Arrest 116 Drug Dealers In 299 Raids
Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2024 | 09:29 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Police raided 289 hideouts of drug dealers across the province in one day, and arrested 116 accused, under its drug-free Punjab campaign.
According to a spokesman, the police recovered 62-kg cannabis, one-kilogram heroin and 1,345 litres of liquor during the raids.
The spokesman said that since February, the police conducted 20,342 raids on hideouts of drug dealers throughout the province. In these raids, 23,822 accused were arrested and 23,247 cases were filed against them. More than 15,000 kilograms of hashish, 304 kilograms of heroin, 438 kilograms of opium, 111 kilograms of ice, and 17,740,000 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused, he added.
