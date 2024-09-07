Open Menu

Police Arrest 116 Drug Dealers In 299 Raids

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2024 | 09:29 PM

Police arrest 116 drug dealers in 299 raids

The Punjab Police raided 289 hideouts of drug dealers across the province in one day, and arrested 116 accused, under its drug-free Punjab campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Police raided 289 hideouts of drug dealers across the province in one day, and arrested 116 accused, under its drug-free Punjab campaign.

According to a spokesman, the police recovered 62-kg cannabis, one-kilogram heroin and 1,345 litres of liquor during the raids.

The spokesman said that since February, the police conducted 20,342 raids on hideouts of drug dealers throughout the province. In these raids, 23,822 accused were arrested and 23,247 cases were filed against them. More than 15,000 kilograms of hashish, 304 kilograms of heroin, 438 kilograms of opium, 111 kilograms of ice, and 17,740,000 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused, he added.

Related Topics

Police Punjab February From

Recent Stories

Ireland and UK to 'reset' relations as Starmer beg ..

Ireland and UK to 'reset' relations as Starmer begins Dublin visit

6 minutes ago
 ATC convicts man with 10 years imprisonment for as ..

ATC convicts man with 10 years imprisonment for assisting banned outfit

6 minutes ago
 UMT holds ceremony

UMT holds ceremony

6 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather for city

Partly cloudy weather for city

6 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz’s tireless efforts debunk Pakistan is ..

PM Shehbaz’s tireless efforts debunk Pakistan isolation myths: Dar

6 minutes ago
 Wasa issues final warning to defaulters

Wasa issues final warning to defaulters

13 minutes ago
Punjab Police officers win silver medals in indivi ..

Punjab Police officers win silver medals in individual, team categories

48 minutes ago
 AJK prepares to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi with s ..

AJK prepares to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi with spiritual zeal

48 minutes ago
 Over 150,000 'criminals' arrested across province

Over 150,000 'criminals' arrested across province

48 minutes ago
 CPO dismisses 2 police officials

CPO dismisses 2 police officials

48 minutes ago
 Italy backs Kyiv's 'legitimate defence' as Zelensk ..

Italy backs Kyiv's 'legitimate defence' as Zelensky presses allies

6 minutes ago
 Strong economy vital for strong national defence: ..

Strong economy vital for strong national defence: Bilal Azhar Kayani

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan