Police Arrest 1,169 Suspects, 89 POs In April: RPO

Published May 08, 2023

MALAKAND, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) ::Police have arrested 1,169 suspects, and 89 proclaimed offenders during search and strike operations carried out across the district in the last month, besides recovering stolen goods worth Rs. 106 million during the same period.

Sharing the monthly performance report issued on Monday, Regional Police Officer, Nasir Mehmood Satti stated that search and strike operations, snap checking, night patrolling, blockades and other operations were carried out in all the districts including Swat, Buner, Shangla, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Bajaur, Chitral Lower and Chitral Upper.

Police also recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from the arrested suspects which included 26 MG guns, seven rifles, 59 shotguns, 339 pistols and 6,433 cartridges whereas about three kilograms of heroin, 1 kg of ice drug, 152 grams of opium, and 302 bottles of liquor, he added.

