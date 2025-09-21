Open Menu

Police Arrest 1,181 Outlaws In Nine Months

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 02:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Police arrested 1,181 criminals involved in heinous crimes, including murder and attempt

to murder, during the last nine months of the year.

A spokesperson for the police said on Sunday that law enforcement agencies apprehended

218 suspects involved in murder cases, and 363 individuals on the charges of attempt to murder.

The police successfully resolved 32 blind murder cases, leading to the arrest of 35 suspects.

During the crackdown against hardened criminals, the police also arrested 307 proclaimed

offenders (POs) wanted in murder and attempt to murder cases during the same period.

