Police arrest 12 accused including 4 female bandits

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) : Nov 28 (APP):In a grand operation against the criminals, Mirpur police rounded up at least 12 accused, including 4 lady bandits, involved in burglaries and theft cases in various parts of the district and recovered over Rs 20 million-worth stolen property from the custody of the outlaws, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpur Raja Irfan Saleem told media on Saturday that the stolen property recovered from the custody of the arrested accused included 89 tolaas of gold ornaments, 24315 British Pounds, Saudi Riyaals 1500 and over Rs one million in cash form besides the domestic valuables. "Other looted moveable property recovered from the custody of the bandits include 02 Sazuki vans, 02 pickups, one tractor and 10 motor bikes", the district police chief said.

"The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Ibrar s/o Raja Muhammad Afzal R/O Doongi, Kotli, Muhammad Touqeer s/o Muhammad Zardad Sheikh R/O Sector C/3,Mirpur, Muhammad Basharat s/o Muhammad Khan R/O Dangrote, Kotli, Rizwan s/o Muhammad Nizaar r/o Seiri Gala of Khuirata, dist.

Motli, Ishtiaq Ali s/o Mushtaq Jatt r/o Panayam, Chaksawari, Bilal and Afzal, sons of Wazir Hussain, Muhammad Saleem s/o Muhammad Amin r/o Chaksawari, Mst. Rani D/O Imtiaz, her mother Nosheen BB wife of Imtiaz, Naheed Akhtar w/o Ejaz and Aqsa BB w/o Assad (all residents of Gujrat District).

To a question, the SSP said, that most of the arrested accused, belonging to outside of AJK, were living in various parts of Mirpur district sans the required registration in the concerned area police station. The accused, he added, had fled Punjab.

The District police chief Raja Irfan Saleem lauded the outstanding performance of his police teams including those led by the City Inspector SHO Imtiaz Shoukat, Additional City SHO Javeid ur Rehman, Thothal Police Station SHO Adnan Sabir and Chakswari PS SHO Mehtab Aslam in unearthing and netting the alleged criminals through the best of their high professional skills and intellect, he added.