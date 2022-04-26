UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 12 Accused, Recover Arms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

police arrest 12 accused, recover arms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Police during search operation Tuesday at different areas of Badhber, arrested 12 persons and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

SSP Operation Haroonur Rashid said that search operation was carried out in Sheikhan, Fateh Khan Kale and Sheikh Muhammadi areas and arrested 12 persons and recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession including Kalashnikov, repeater, rifle and pistols.

He said that grand search operations would be carried out till the elimination of final criminal in the area.

More Stories From Pakistan

