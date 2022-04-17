Police arrest 12 accused, recovered liquor, gutka

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and criminals on Sunday arrested 12 accused and recovered safina gutkaa and illicit liquor from their possession.

According to details, SHO Matli Sub Inspector Mir Muhammad Gadahi during patrolling arrested three suspects including Ghualm Qadir alias Papoo mashlak, Maula Bux Dasti and Muhammad Aslam Khaskheli and recovered 1290 packets of gutka from their possession while one accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

In another drive, SHO Pangrio police station Sub Inspector Sarwer Hussain Khoso carried out successful raid in his jurisdiction and recovered 180 liters of illicit liquor from his possession.Meanwhile Incharge Kario Ghnwar Police station ASI Ghulam Mustafa Chandio arrested two drug peddlers identified as Muhammad Deen Parhyar and Ghulam Rasool Parhyar and recovered 4400 sachet of safina and a motorcycle from their possession.

SHO PS Kario Ghanwar Sub Inspector Asghar Ali Sathio with his team conducted a raid and held an accused Zohaib Rahmoon and recovered 150 packets of gutka from his possession and registered a case under Narcotics act.

Meanwhile SHOs of Tando Bagho, Dehi, Khoski, Kadhan and Nindo while conducting successful raids in their territorial jurisdictions arrested 5 accusesd identified as Rasool Bux alias Bhutto Umrani,Zahid Hussain Dalwani, Razaq Jat, rajab Ali Malah and Ishaq Malah and seized 158 1 packets of safina gutka and 10 liters of illicit liquor from their possession.