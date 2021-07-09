UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 12 For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Liquor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:36 PM

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons and bootleggers rounded up 12 persons from different areas and recovered four 30 bore pistols, two 12 bore rifles, ammunition and eight bottles of liquor from their possession, said a police spokesman on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons and bootleggers rounded up 12 persons from different areas and recovered four 30 bore pistols, two 12 bore rifles, ammunition and eight bottles of liquor from their possession, said a police spokesman on Friday.

He informed that Airport, Wah Cantt, Rawat, Kahuta, and Murree police held six accused namely Gul Muhammad, Arslan, Ijaz Khan, Sardar Khan, Aftab Naseem and Numan Shamim for possessing four 30 bore pistols and two 12 bore rifles with ammunition.

Wah Cantt, Saddar Baroni and Murree police netted Ijaz Khan, Abdul Waheed, Hasrat Hussain, Shahid Hussain, Amir Hussain and Anis Arshad for possessing eight bottles of liquor and 61 rounds of Kalashnikov.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO), launched a crackdown and arrested the lawbreakers.

Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he said.

