Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up 12 persons from different areas and recovered nine 30 bore pistols, a 44 rifle, one Kalashnikov with ammunition and 210 grams charras from their possession, said police spokesman on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up 12 persons from different areas and recovered nine 30 bore pistols, a 44 rifle, one Kalashnikov with ammunition and 210 grams charras from their possession, said police spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that Gunjmandi, Saidqabad, Naseerabad, Morgah, Saddar Wah, Saddar Baroni and Kotli Sattian police conducted raids in their respective jurisdictions and held Anis Nawaz, Ahmed Iqbal, Suleman, Lal Zumrad, Umar Amjad, Zubair Khan, Arif, Muhammad Banaras, Muhammad Qadir, Adil Ahmed and Muhammmad Yasir and recovered nine 30 bore pistols, a 44 bore rifle, one Kalashnikov with ammunition and 210 grams charras from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.