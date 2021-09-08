UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 12 For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:05 PM

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up 12 persons from different areas and recovered seven pistols 30 bore, a three nut three rifle and four Kalashnikov with ammunition from their possession, said police spokesman on Wednesday

He informed that Chontra police held seven accused namely Muhammad Qabil, Amir Sultan, Muhammad Adnan, Liaquat and recovered four Kalashnikov and ammunition from their possession while Rub Nawaz was sent behind the bars for having a three nut three rifle and Muhammad Asghar and Muhammad Hameed for possessing two 30 bore pistols.

Naseerabad police arrested Asad Ali and Tahir Ayub for having two 30 bore pistols. Westridge police nabbed two, Asad Ullah and Shoukat Ullah and recovered two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Bani police also held an accused namely Raja Mubashir for possessing a 30 bore pistol.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

