Police Arrest 12 For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in a crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up 12 persons besides recovering nine 30 bore pistols, two pump actions, a 12 bore gun and ammunition from their possession during last 48 hours.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat police held four accused namely Ghulam Qadir and Zahir Shah for having two pump action with ammunition, Faiz Muhammad for possessing a 12 bore gun while Zalik Shah with a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Saddar Baroni police rounded up, Hassan Khan and Nisar Ali and recovered two 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Jatli police arrested Umar Qadoos with a 30 bore pistol while Saddar Wah police netted Asad Zia for having a 30 bore pistol.

Civil Lines police nabbed Faizan Haider for possessing a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Wah, Mandra and Saddar Baroni police held Usman ul Haq, Muhammad Imran and Naseer Ali and recovered three 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Gunjmandi police rounded up an accused namely Zeeshan and recovered fireworks items from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers.

