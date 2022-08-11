Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons, drugs & display of fireworks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted 12 accused for possessing illegal weapons, drugs, liquor and display of fireworks.

According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi police held two fireworks dealers namely Javed and Tayyab and recovered huge quantity of fireworks items.

Sadiqabad police arrested two, Awais and Faisal and recovered 2550 grams charras while New Town police rounded up a bootlegger namely Rab Nawaz for having five liter liquor.

Rawat, Pirwadhai, New Town, Kalar Syedan and Patriata police arrested Alamgir, Haris Bin Zubair, Ahsan, Namiatullah, Rab Nawaz, Obaid ur Rehman and Muhammad Rehman and recovered five 30 bore pistols, a 09mm weapon and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.