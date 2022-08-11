UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 12 For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Drugs & Display Of Fireworks

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons, drugs & display of fireworks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted 12 accused for possessing illegal weapons, drugs, liquor and display of fireworks.

According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi police held two fireworks dealers namely Javed and Tayyab and recovered huge quantity of fireworks items.

Sadiqabad police arrested two, Awais and Faisal and recovered 2550 grams charras while New Town police rounded up a bootlegger namely Rab Nawaz for having five liter liquor.

Rawat, Pirwadhai, New Town, Kalar Syedan and Patriata police arrested Alamgir, Haris Bin Zubair, Ahsan, Namiatullah, Rab Nawaz, Obaid ur Rehman and Muhammad Rehman and recovered five 30 bore pistols, a 09mm weapon and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Rawalpindi Alamgir All From Weapon

Recent Stories

The way you use a smart band has changed and here ..

The way you use a smart band has changed and here is why you would need a larger ..

3 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Northern Burkina Faso

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China vow to strengthen cooperation in d ..

Pakistan, China vow to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

13 minutes ago
 Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's ..

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's score

3 hours ago
 Court removes sedition, other charges against Amma ..

Court removes sedition, other charges against Ammad Yousaf

4 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Fir ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Firing by Illegal Armenian Armed ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.